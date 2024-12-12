NHL
Bruins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Kraken Game Info
- Boston Bruins (15-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-14-2)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-120)
|Kraken (+100)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (58.6%)
Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -265.
Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins versus Kraken game on December 12 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Kraken, Boston is the favorite at -120, and Seattle is +100 playing at home.