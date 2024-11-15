menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Blues Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (8-8-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-9-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-220)Blues (+180)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (61%)

Bruins vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +118 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -144.

Bruins vs Blues Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Blues on November 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Bruins vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -220 favorite at home.

