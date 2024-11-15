Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the St. Louis Blues.

Bruins vs Blues Game Info

Boston Bruins (8-8-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-9-1)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-220) Blues (+180) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (61%)

Bruins vs Blues Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +118 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -144.

Bruins vs Blues Over/Under

Bruins versus Blues on November 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Bruins vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -220 favorite at home.

