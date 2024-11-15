Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
Data Skrive
On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Blues Game Info
- Boston Bruins (8-8-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-9-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-220)
|Blues (+180)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (61%)
Bruins vs Blues Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +118 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -144.
Bruins vs Blues Over/Under
- Bruins versus Blues on November 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Bruins vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -220 favorite at home.