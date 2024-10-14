Bruce Pearl: The SEC Is No Longer Just a Football Conference That Plays Good Basketball

Bruce Pearl feels that there's been a changing of the guard in the SEC.

With 11 teams from the conference currently ranked in the ROTHSTEIN 45, it's hard to argue with him.

"This is no longer just a football conference that plays good basketball," Pearl said on Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "This is a great basketball conference -- as good as any. The programs in our league are drawing fans. I see it when I go on the road."

When asked if 10 teams from the SEC could play in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Pearl didn't hesitate.

"I do," Pearl added. "I don't know which 10 or 11 that it's going to be, but I believe that will happen."

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.