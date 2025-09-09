Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the New Orleans Saints -- whose passing defense was ranked 27th in the league last year (238.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Brock Purdy Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 245.09

245.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.67

20.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 267.0 fantasy points (17.8 per game), Purdy was 13th at his position (and 18th in the NFL).

In his one game this year, Purdy picked up 16.8 fantasy points. He finished 26-of-35 for 277 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 17 yards on five carries.

In his best game last season -- Week 17 against the Detroit Lions -- Purdy accumulated 30.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, Purdy recorded 26.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 18-of-26 (69.2%), 260 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills -- Purdy finished with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11-of-18 (61.1%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams), Purdy finished with 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 142 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans allowed over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

Last season, the Saints allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, New Orleans allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Saints allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, New Orleans gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Saints last season, 16 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, New Orleans allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Saints allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

Against New Orleans last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

Four players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Saints last year.

