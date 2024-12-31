Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), QB Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (211 yards conceded per game).

Is Purdy a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Purdy vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Passing Yards: 128.63

128.63 Projected Passing TDs: 0.79

0.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.94

9.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has put up 267.0 fantasy points in 2024 (17.8 per game), which ranks him 12th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 15 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Purdy has tallied 55.4 fantasy points (18.5 per game), as he's amassed 832 yards on 67-of-106 passing with five touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 41 rushing yards on eight carries with one TD.

Purdy has completed 98-of-149 passes for 1,251 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 79.7 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 56 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Purdy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he tallied 30.3 fantasy points by rushing for 12 yards and one TD on three attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 94 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (2.2 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to five players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy?