Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Sunday.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (96-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (82-78)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+172) | CIN: +1.5 (-210)

MIL: -1.5 (+172) | CIN: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.68 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 14-11, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (17-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (14-11) will answer the bell for the Reds. Peralta and his team are 18-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds are 17-12-0 ATS in Singer's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 10-5 in Singer's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (57.5%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Brewers, Cincinnati is the underdog at +110, and Milwaukee is -130 playing at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-210 to cover), and Milwaukee is +172 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Reds on Sept. 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 59 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 44 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 49.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-42).

Cincinnati has a record of 20-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (40%).

In the 151 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-83-10).

The Reds are 79-72-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .433. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .265 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Yelich has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.355/.399.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (145) this season while batting .269 with 58 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 164 hits with a .438 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 56th and he is 66th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .365 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .375.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 65th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .239.

Austin Hays has 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

