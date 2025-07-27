Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (61-42) vs. Miami Marlins (49-53)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-0, 1.65 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-3, 3.23 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (2-0) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (3-3). Woodruff's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woodruff's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Pérez's six starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-1 record in Pérez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54.6%)

Prediction: Brewers win (54.6%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +136 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are +130 to cover, and the Marlins are -156.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

Brewers versus Marlins, on July 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 31, or 64.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-5 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 101 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 57-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins are 41-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

Miami has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-53-0).

The Marlins have covered 59.2% of their games this season, going 58-40-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 54th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an 18-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

William Contreras is batting .244 with a .346 OBP and 42 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 97 hits with a .376 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both categories. He's batting .296 and slugging .573.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Stowers takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 108th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Xavier Edwards' .352 slugging percentage paces his team.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/26/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/22/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

