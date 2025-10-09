MLB
Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Brewers vs Cubs Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max
Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs TBA (Cubs)
As of this writing, neither squad has announced a starting pitcher for this postseason game.
Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (54.7%)
Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Cubs moneyline has Milwaukee as a -120 favorite, while Chicago is a +102 underdog at home.
Brewers vs Cubs Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -176.
Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Cubs on Oct. 9, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.
Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (63.3%) in those games.
- This season Milwaukee has been victorious 53 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 162 opportunities.
- The Brewers have posted a record of 89-73-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cubs have put together an 18-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.1% of those games).
- Chicago has an 11-18 record (winning only 37.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- The Cubs have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-75-11).
- The Cubs have gone 78-85-0 against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.794) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .435.
- He is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Yelich takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- William Contreras is batting .260 with a .399 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.
- Contreras has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Jackson Chourio has 148 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.
- Chourio enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has a team-best .377 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .464.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Nico Hoerner is slugging .394 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 110th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seiya Suzuki is hitting .245 with 31 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks.
Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head
- 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
