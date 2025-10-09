Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs TBA (Cubs)

As of this writing, neither squad has announced a starting pitcher for this postseason game.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.7%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cubs moneyline has Milwaukee as a -120 favorite, while Chicago is a +102 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -176.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Cubs on Oct. 9, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (63.3%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 53 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 162 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 89-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have put together an 18-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.1% of those games).

Chicago has an 11-18 record (winning only 37.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-75-11).

The Cubs have gone 78-85-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.794) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .435.

He is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.

Yelich takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is batting .260 with a .399 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.

Contreras has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has 148 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

Chourio enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has a team-best .377 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .464.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .394 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .245 with 31 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

