MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 9
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Thursday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.16%
- Phillies Win Probability: 38.84%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.66%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.34%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.