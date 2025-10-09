FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 9

Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 9

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Thursday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 61.16%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 38.84%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 54.66%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 45.34%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

