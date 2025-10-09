Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | PHI: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | PHI: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196)

LAD: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-3, 3.19 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.50 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA) against the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 6-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team is 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have gone 18-15-0 against the spread when Sanchez starts. The Phillies are 2-2 in Sanchez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.2%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Phillies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -120, and Philadelphia is +102 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Phillies are -196 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +162.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Phillies game on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 84 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 81 times in 137 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 165 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 73-92-0 in 165 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 15 of the 32 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

Philadelphia has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-9).

The Phillies are 81-77-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

He ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has a team-high OBP (.365), while leading the Phillies in hits (145). He's batting .240 and slugging.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner leads his team with a .457 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bryce Harper is batting .261 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 70 walks.

Bryson Stott is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

