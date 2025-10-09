Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-188) Sharks (+155) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.7%)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Golden Knights. The Sharks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +132.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Sharks on Oct. 9, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Golden Knights, San Jose is the underdog at +155, and Vegas is -188 playing on the road.

