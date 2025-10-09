NHL
Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-188)
|Sharks (+155)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.7%)
Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Golden Knights. The Sharks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +132.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Sharks on Oct. 9, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Golden Knights, San Jose is the underdog at +155, and Vegas is -188 playing on the road.