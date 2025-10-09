FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-188)Sharks (+155)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.7%)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Golden Knights. The Sharks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +132.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Sharks on Oct. 9, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Golden Knights, San Jose is the underdog at +155, and Vegas is -188 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup