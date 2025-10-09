NHL
Canucks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Canucks vs Flames Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (1-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-210)
|Flames (+172)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (50.3%)
Canucks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Canucks are +116 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -142.
Canucks vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Flames on Oct. 9, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Canucks vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -210 favorite at home.