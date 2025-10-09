Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Utah State Aggies will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in college football action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah State: (-118) | Hawaii: (-102)

Utah State: (-118) | Hawaii: (-102) Spread: Utah State: -1.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-110)

Utah State: -1.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Utah State is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Utah State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Utah State has played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Hawaii is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Hawaii has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Hawaii games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.

Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (63.6%)

Utah State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 1.5 points over Hawaii. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -110.

Utah State vs Hawaii Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the Utah State-Hawaii matchup on Oct. 12, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Utah State vs Hawaii Moneyline

The Utah State vs Hawaii moneyline has Utah State as a -118 favorite, while Hawaii is a -102 underdog.

Utah State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah State 36.4 37 30.4 101 57.9 5 Hawaii 25.7 62 23.5 89 51.2 6

Utah State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.