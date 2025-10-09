FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Utah State Aggies will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in college football action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Utah State: (-118) | Hawaii: (-102)
  • Spread: Utah State: -1.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-110)
  • Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

  • Utah State is unbeaten against the spread this year.
  • Utah State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Utah State has played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • Hawaii is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Hawaii has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Two Hawaii games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.

Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (63.6%)

Utah State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 1.5 points over Hawaii. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -110.

Utah State vs Hawaii Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the Utah State-Hawaii matchup on Oct. 12, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Utah State vs Hawaii Moneyline

The Utah State vs Hawaii moneyline has Utah State as a -118 favorite, while Hawaii is a -102 underdog.

Utah State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Utah State36.43730.410157.95
Hawaii25.76223.58951.26

Utah State vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • Game day: Sunday, October 12, 2025
  • Game time: TBA ET
  • TV channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.

