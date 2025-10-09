Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The Utah State Aggies will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in college football action on Sunday.
Utah State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Utah State: (-118) | Hawaii: (-102)
- Spread: Utah State: -1.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Utah State vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- Utah State is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- Utah State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Utah State has played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Hawaii is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Hawaii has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Two Hawaii games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.
Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (63.6%)
Utah State vs Hawaii Point Spread
Utah State is favored by 1.5 points over Hawaii. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -110.
Utah State vs Hawaii Over/Under
A total of 57.5 points has been set for the Utah State-Hawaii matchup on Oct. 12, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Utah State vs Hawaii Moneyline
The Utah State vs Hawaii moneyline has Utah State as a -118 favorite, while Hawaii is a -102 underdog.
Utah State vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah State
|36.4
|37
|30.4
|101
|57.9
|5
|Hawaii
|25.7
|62
|23.5
|89
|51.2
|6
Utah State vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Game time: TBA ET
- TV channel: Spectrum Sports
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
