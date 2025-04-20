Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-13)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MNNT

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196)

ATL: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 3.78 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 1-1, 2.45 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (1-1) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (1-1). When Holmes starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Ryan's four starts with a set spread. The Twins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Ryan starts this season.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.6%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite at home.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Braves are +162 to cover, and the Twins are -196.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

Braves versus Twins on April 20 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 19 chances this season.

The Braves are 8-11-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have lost all four of the games they have been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-2).

The Twins have collected an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .257. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .464. He's batting .288 and slugging .500.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 46th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .513.

Matt Olson has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Olson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has a .380 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 97th in slugging.

Byron Keiron Buxton is hitting .203 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .247.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 156th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Harrison Joseph Bader is batting .280 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .185 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Braves vs Twins Head to Head

4/18/2025: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/27/2024: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2024: 10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!