Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (0-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSSO

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | SD: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale against the Padres and Michael King. Sale and his team were 19-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Sale appeared in 28 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 21-7 in those contests. Last season King and his team went 17-15-0 against the spread in games he pitched. King and his team went 8-4 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.9%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Padres, Atlanta is the favorite at -126, and San Diego is +108 playing at home.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Braves are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -172 to cover.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Padres on March 27 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves were favorites in 128 games last season and came away with the win 74 times (57.8%) in those contests.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win 64 times in 109 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 59 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Padres won 54.8% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (34-28).

San Diego went 14-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (45.2%).

The Padres combined with their opponents to go over the total 87 times last season for an 87-76-4 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna had 183 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .546 last season.

Jurickson Profar had 158 hits and an OBP of .380.

Last season, Matt Olson finished with 29 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .247 last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .251/.303/.404 and finished with an OPS of .707.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado hit .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks a season ago.

Jackson Merrill accumulated 162 hits while batting .292.

Luis Arraez put up an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .392 a season ago.

Jake Cronenworth hit .241 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

