Braves vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Orioles Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-49) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-49)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Roku

Braves vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-158) | BAL: (+134)

ATL: (-158) | BAL: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-7, 3.47 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 1-0, 2.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Grant Holmes (4-7) to the mound, while Trevor Rogers (1-0) will answer the bell for the Orioles. When Holmes starts, his team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 41.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-7. The Orioles are 3-1-0 against the spread when Rogers starts. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for two Rogers starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.1%)

Braves vs Orioles Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +134 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Orioles Spread

The Braves are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -162 to cover.

Braves vs Orioles Over/Under

Braves versus Orioles, on July 6, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 34, or 51.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 20-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 84 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 37-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 43.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-23).

Baltimore has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-45-3).

The Orioles have a 33-54-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 89 hits and an OBP of .372 this season. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 118th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Riley heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 75 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .314.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up a team-high OBP (.376), and paces the Orioles in hits (74). He's batting .289 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .444 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Braves vs Orioles Head to Head

7/5/2025: 9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/6/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/5/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!