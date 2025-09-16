New Casino Games Spotlight: Ramesses Gold Megaways

Ramesses Gold Megaways is an Egyptian-themed slot that depicts the story of the legendary pharaoh, Ramesses II. There are up to 117,649 ways to win in the Ramesses Gold Megaways online slot real money game. The slot features 6 reels and 2-7 rows, and up to seven symbols can appear on each reel.

You can place bets with a minimum of 0.20 and a maximum of 20. The game has a return-to-player percentage of 96.22%, which is just right. Coupled with the RTP, the maximum win of 8,641x offers chances of potential winnings.

Wilds, Bonus Respins, and Scatters are the game’s features. Keep reading to discover how to play at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Ramesses Gold Megaways

Even as a new player, getting the hang of the game isn’t difficult. For a better experience, review the game info and paytable before you start playing. Ramesses Gold Megaways can fit into low-stakes players' betting budget with its bet size of 0.20 to 20.

Once you’ve set your bet, you can spin the reels across as many as 117,649 megaways. The slot has an autoplay feature that allows you to play automatic rounds. Under this setting, you can also set up your loss limit and single win limit.

While playing, a win happens when the same symbol appears on adjacent reels from left to right. The maximum payout is the sum of all winning combinations and any winnings that coincide. Cascading reactions substitute winning symbols during gameplay. In the Bonus Respins feature, you can win prizes and additional reels to increase your winnings.

Ramesses Gold Megaways Slot Visuals and Sounds

A journey across the mystical dunes of history awaits you in Ramesses Gold Megaways. Many elements of this slot design portray ancient Egypt’s magnificence and culture. Bright desert light catches the golden borders of the reel frames, making them shimmer.

Hieroglyphic patterns on the borders reinforce the deep connection to Egyptian history. Guarding the reels are two majestic statues of jackals wearing ornate collars. Symbolizing strength and protection in gameplay, these figures evoke the likeness of Anubis.

The palm leaves swaying softly in the scene add a natural desert feel. The bright sunlight shining through suggests a temple open to the sky. Beneath the gaming grid appears to be a blazing fire.

In the upper right corner, you can see a logo with wings, gold and blue in color. The glowing numbers emphasize potential winnings, keeping focus on rewards throughout play. Right below is the spin button that kicks off the action.

Bright, eye-catching colors prominently highlight the prize tiers left of the reels. Exquisite golden frames adorn each level: Grand, Major, Minor, and Mini. 9, 10, J, Q, K, and A are the low-paying symbols. The high-value symbols are the hawk, lion, lizard, and Ramesses II. A soft beat alongside these elements create an immersive Egyptian adventure.

Special Features of Ramesses Gold Megaways

Although few, the features of this online casino real money game make for decent gameplay. Below is an overview of Ramesses Gold Megaways features:

Wild Symbol

Except for the Scatter, the Wild symbol can stand in for any other symbol. The top reel is the only place you'll see the wild.

Scatter

When six or more scatter symbols occur, a respin is triggered. This symbol cannot be replaced by any other in the game.

Megaways

Up to 117,649 Megaways are available on each spin. For reels 2, 3, 4, and 5, the top reel places a symbol to the reel on top of it. Seven symbols can appear on any one reel or on the top reel alone.

Irrespective of size, wins are granted on adjacent symbols from left to right. There is a reaction for every winning symbol. Symbols appearing from the right side of the top reel and above take their place.

Bonus Respins

The appearance of 6 or more scatters triggers Bonus Respins. While holding all Scatter symbols, all other locations spin. Reels are reset to 3 whenever fresh Scatter symbols appear, and they are kept.

The vertical reels grow to their maximum number of rows when all of the rows are loaded with Scatters. No reel can have more than seven rows. This incorporates one symbol from the top horizontal reel for reels 2, 3, 4, and 5. Existing Scatters are pushed to the reel's base when a reel extends. Afterwards, additional empty spaces will show up at the reels' top.

The top horizontal reel does not expand. The feature expands all Scatter-containing vertical reels before the first respin. When there are 42 Scatter symbols on the reels or no more respins, respins end.

At the end of the respins, every Scatter has the potential to award a prize or bonus. On top of that, a Grand bonus is given out when 42 Scatter symbols land. There is a possibility that each feature may award Mini and Minor bonus rewards multiple times. You can only win the grand bonus twice per feature. Also, you can only win a major bonus reward once every feature.

Is Ramesses Gold Megaways a Good Slot?

The game mechanics and features put together, Ramesses Gold Megaways is worth playing. Like finding a hidden room in a pyramid, unlocking the Grand Bonus in Ramesses Gold Megaways is incredible. The action never stops with the cascading reels, and things get even better with the Bonus Respins feature.

The Bonus Respins offer a jackpot worthy of a king. To get what you want here, you should pay close attention to those Scatters. While high-rollers might be discouraged, low-stakes players would find this slot ideal. The standard RTP and maximum win of 8,641x deliver good payout potential. To reap the riches of Ramesses II, play Ramesses Gold Megaways at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).