Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-50) vs. Athletics (37-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and FDSSO

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

ATL: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes (Braves) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 6-6, 4.25 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.25 ERA). Fuentes and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fuentes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 9-7-0 ATS in Springs' 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 7-5 record in Springs' 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.1%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog at home.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Braves-Athletics on July 8, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 34, or 50.7%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Braves have come away with a win 34 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 85 games with a total this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 37-48-0 in 85 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 26-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Athletics have gone 23-44 (34.3%).

The Athletics have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-40-4).

The Athletics have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 44-47-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 89 hits and an OBP of .368 this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 walks, while slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualifying players, he is 121st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.433) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 76 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .313.

Albies enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with .

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .468. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 19th and he is 45th in slugging.

Brent Rooker has racked up 97 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .253 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

