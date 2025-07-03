Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-46) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-43)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSW

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | LAA: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | LAA: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-5, 5.82 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 5-5, 3.99 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-5) for the Braves and Jose Soriano (5-5) for the Angels. Elder's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Elder starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Angels have a 5-12-0 ATS record in Soriano's 17 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 4-6 in Soriano's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (51.8%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Atlanta is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Atlanta is +142 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

The Braves-Angels contest on July 3 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 34, or 54%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 25-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 37-44-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 31-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 21-23 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (47.7%).

The Angels have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-38-2).

The Angels have collected a 45-39-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 85 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 63rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Olson will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 71 hits. He's batting .242 while slugging .389.

His batting average ranks 116th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .427 SLG this season.

Riley brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .227 with a .298 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Albies has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a walk.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .221. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying players, he is 143rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 139th and he is 37th in slugging.

Ward heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has a .365 on-base percentage while slugging .403. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 61 hits.

Zach Neto is batting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

7/2/2025: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/1/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/18/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/31/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/24/2022: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2022: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

