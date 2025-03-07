Bradley vs Murray State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Bradley Braves (24-7, 15-5 MVC) and the No. 7 seed Murray State Racers (16-16, 9-11 MVC) face off in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Bradley vs. Murray State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Bradley win (66.9%)

Bradley is a 4.5-point favorite against Murray State on Friday and the total has been set at 133.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the game.

Bradley vs. Murray State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bradley has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Murray State has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Bradley (10-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.6%) than Murray State (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

Against the spread, the Braves have played worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Racers have had better results away (7-6-0) than at home (4-7-0).

Bradley has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Murray State is 10-11-0 against the spread in MVC games this season.

Bradley vs. Murray State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bradley has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (84%) in those games.

This season, the Braves have come away with a win 17 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -192 or better on the moneyline.

Murray State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-8).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, the Racers have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bradley has a 65.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Bradley vs. Murray State Head-to-Head Comparison

Bradley is outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allows 69.3 per contest (97th in college basketball).

Duke Deen's team-leading 14.1 points per game ranks 369th in the nation.

Murray State is outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +97 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.2 points per game (232nd in college basketball) and gives up 69.1 per contest (91st in college basketball).

Jacobi Wood's 13.1 points per game paces Murray State and ranks 512th in the country.

The Braves win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 31.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 185th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.5 per outing.

Darius Hannah is 393rd in college basketball action with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Braves.

The Racers win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 30.4 rebounds per game, 278th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.3.

AJ Ferguson averages 5.7 rebounds per game (393rd in college basketball) to lead the Racers.

Bradley averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and gives up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

The Racers rank 144th in college basketball with 97.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

