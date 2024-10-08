Brad Underwood on the Big Ten: "I Think We're a 10-, 11-, 12-Bid League, Minimum."

The Big Ten adds four West Coast programs -- UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington -- this season, and Illinois coach Brad Underwood believes that will benefit both Illinois and the Big Ten when it matters most: Selection Sunday.

"I saw one poll that had Northwestern ranked 15th in our league," Underwood said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "If Northwestern is 15th, then we're getting 15 or 16 teams in. I think we're a 10-, 11-, 12-bid league -- minimum."

Only six of the Big Ten's 14 teams -- Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin Nebraska, Northwestern -- reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

The league now moves to 18 teams in 2024-25 with the additions of UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington.

Illinois is currently ranked 33rd in the ROTHSTEIN 45.

