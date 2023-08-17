2023 Bowling Green Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The Bowling Green Falcons are 2-3 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Liberty September 2 L 34-24 Flames (-7.5) 48.5 2 Eastern Illinois September 9 W 38-15 - - 3 @ Michigan September 16 L 31-6 Wolverines (-40.5) 53.5 4 Ohio September 23 L 38-7 Bobcats (-12.5) 45.5 5 @ Georgia Tech September 30 W 38-27 Yellow Jackets (-20.5) 48.5 6 @ Miami (OH) October 7 - RedHawks (-9.5) 44.5 7 @ Buffalo October 14 - - - View Full Table

Bowling Green Last Game

The Falcons went head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their last game, winning 38-27. Connor Bazelak had 263 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for the Falcons in that matchup against the Yellow Jackets, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added four carries for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Terion Stewart rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 27 yards. Finn Hogan accumulated six catches for 102 yards (17.0 per catch) and one touchdown against the Yellow Jackets.

Bowling Green Betting Insights

Bowling Green has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

