2023 Bowling Green Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Bowling Green Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The Bowling Green Falcons are 2-3 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ LibertySeptember 2L 34-24Flames (-7.5)48.5
2Eastern IllinoisSeptember 9W 38-15--
3@ MichiganSeptember 16L 31-6Wolverines (-40.5)53.5
4OhioSeptember 23L 38-7Bobcats (-12.5)45.5
5@ Georgia TechSeptember 30W 38-27Yellow Jackets (-20.5)48.5
6@ Miami (OH)October 7-RedHawks (-9.5)44.5
7@ BuffaloOctober 14---
View Full Table

Bowling Green Last Game

The Falcons went head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their last game, winning 38-27. Connor Bazelak had 263 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for the Falcons in that matchup against the Yellow Jackets, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added four carries for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Terion Stewart rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 27 yards. Finn Hogan accumulated six catches for 102 yards (17.0 per catch) and one touchdown against the Yellow Jackets.

Bowling Green Betting Insights

  • Bowling Green has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
