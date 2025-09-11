Boston College vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Boston College Eagles versus the Stanford Cardinal is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Boston College vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boston College: (-581) | Stanford: (+420)

Boston College: (-581) | Stanford: (+420) Spread: Boston College: -13.5 (-120) | Stanford: +13.5 (-102)

Boston College: -13.5 (-120) | Stanford: +13.5 (-102) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs Stanford Betting Trends

Boston College has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Boston College has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Boston College's two games have hit the over.

Stanford has not won a game against the spread this year.

Stanford is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season.

No Stanford game has gone over the point total this year.

Boston College vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Eagles win (87.2%)

Boston College vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is an underdog by 13.5 points against Boston College. Stanford is -102 to cover the spread, and Boston College is -120.

Boston College vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Boston College-Stanford on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boston College vs Stanford Moneyline

The Boston College vs Stanford moneyline has Boston College as a -581 favorite, while Stanford is a +420 underdog.

Boston College vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boston College 53.0 10 26.0 93 49.5 2 Stanford 11.5 127 25.0 90 47.5 2

Boston College vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Stadium: Stanford Stadium

