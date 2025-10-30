Boise State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boise State vs Fresno State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Boise State: (-952) | Fresno State: (+640)
- Spread: Boise State: -17.5 (-110) | Fresno State: +17.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Boise State vs Fresno State Betting Trends
- Boise State has beaten the spread six times in eight games.
- As a 17.5-point or greater favorite, Boise State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- There have been five Boise State games (of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Against the spread, Fresno State is 3-5-0 this year.
- Of eight Fresno State games so far this year, four have hit the over.
Boise State vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (93.3%)
Boise State vs Fresno State Point Spread
Boise State is favored by 17.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Fresno State, the underdog, is -110.
Boise State vs Fresno State Over/Under
The over/under for the Boise State versus Fresno State matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 50.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Boise State vs Fresno State Moneyline
The Boise State vs Fresno State moneyline has Boise State as a -952 favorite, while Fresno State is a +640 underdog.
Boise State vs. Fresno State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Boise State
|35.3
|22
|23.3
|61
|58.3
|8
|Fresno State
|25.6
|79
|23.6
|65
|47.8
|8
Boise State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. Fresno State analysis on FanDuel Research.