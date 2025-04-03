NHL
Blues vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Blues vs Penguins Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (41-28-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-34-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-215)
|Penguins (+176)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blues win (65.4%)
Blues vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +118 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -144.
Blues vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Blues-Penguins matchup on April 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Blues vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -215 favorite at home.