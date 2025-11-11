FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Blues vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Tuesday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blues vs Flames Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (5-8-3) vs. Calgary Flames (4-11-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-156)Flames (+130)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Blues win (54.2%)

Blues vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Blues. The Flames are -192 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +154.

Blues vs Flames Over/Under

  • Blues versus Flames, on Nov. 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Blues vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -156 favorite at home.

