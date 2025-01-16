NHL
Blues vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The St. Louis Blues versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Blues vs Flames Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (21-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (21-15-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-142)
|Flames (+118)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)
Blues vs Flames Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +176 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -220.
Blues vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blues versus Flames matchup on January 16 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Blues vs Flames Moneyline
- The Blues vs Flames moneyline has St. Louis as a -142 favorite, while Calgary is a +118 underdog on the road.