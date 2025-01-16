FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Blues vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blues vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The St. Louis Blues versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Flames Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (21-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (21-15-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-142)Flames (+118)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)

Blues vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +176 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -220.

Blues vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blues versus Flames matchup on January 16 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Blues vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Blues vs Flames moneyline has St. Louis as a -142 favorite, while Calgary is a +118 underdog on the road.

