Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Minnesota Twins.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (77-56) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MNNT

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | MIN: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | MIN: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+108) | MIN: +1.5 (-130)

TOR: -1.5 (+108) | MIN: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 8-2, 2.76 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.24 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Eric Lauer (8-2) against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4). Lauer's team is 10-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). When Woods Richardson starts, the Twins are 8-7-0 against the spread. The Twins are 3-2 in Woods Richardson's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.1%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Blue Jays, Minnesota is the underdog at +154, and Toronto is -184 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Twins. The Blue Jays are +108 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -130.

Blue Jays versus Twins on Aug. 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (57.4%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 9-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 78-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have an 18-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Minnesota is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Twins have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-63-7).

The Twins have collected a 62-65-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .295 with 71 walks and 83 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 84 runs. He's batting .306 this season and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .462 with five doubles, five walks and five RBIs.

George Springer has 116 hits and is batting .301 this season.

Springer has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 126 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Clement takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and a walk.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up 102 hits with a .525 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .405 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .249.

Ryan Jeffers has a .349 OBP to lead his team.

Blue Jays vs Twins Head to Head

8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

