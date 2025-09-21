Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-65) vs. Kansas City Royals (77-77)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SNET

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | KC: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 9-12, 3.79 ERA

The probable starters are Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and Michael Wacha (9-12) for the Royals. Yesavage and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Yesavage's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 12-17-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals are 8-10 in Wacha's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.4%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Toronto is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -164.

The Blue Jays-Royals game on Sept. 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (57.9%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 42-29 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 83 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 87-66-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 44.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (40-49).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 30-45 (40%).

The Royals have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-84-2).

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 74-78-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .298 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 142 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .550.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Ernie Clement is batting .279 with a .402 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.497) while leading the Royals in hits (171). He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Maikel Garcia's .352 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .452.

His batting average is 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .270 with 30 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .240 with 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

9/19/2025: 20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/3/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

