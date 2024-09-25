Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-85) vs. Boston Red Sox (80-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

TOR: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 13-11, 3.91 ERA vs Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (13-11) against the Red Sox and Richard Fitts. When Gausman starts, his team is 14-14-0 against the spread this season. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Red Sox have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Fitts' starts. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Fitts starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Red Sox, Toronto is the favorite at -142, and Boston is +120 playing on the road.

The Blue Jays are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -184.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Red Sox game on Sept. 25 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 41, or 56.9%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 18-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 77-76-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 37-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Boston has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games).

The Red Sox have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-70-6).

The Red Sox have a 74-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 195 hits and an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. All three of those stats lead Toronto hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

George Springer is batting .219 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Springer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .136 with a double.

Ernie Clement has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.283/.406.

Spencer Horwitz has 12 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high .495 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Duran takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and two RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .283 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

