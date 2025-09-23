Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (90-66) vs. Boston Red Sox (85-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | BOS: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | BOS: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-10, 3.38 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 10-4, 3.46 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA). When Gausman starts, his team is 14-16-0 against the spread this season. Gausman's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-9). The Red Sox have a 16-9-0 ATS record in Giolito's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 7-5 record in Giolito's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.2%)

Boston is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -162 favorite at home.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Red Sox game on Sept. 23 has been set at 8, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (57.7%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 21-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 84 of 155 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 88-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 23-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Boston has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times this season for a 73-75-7 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 82-73-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .299 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 while slugging .481.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double and two RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 145 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He's batting .305 and slugging .552.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Springer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 123 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high OBP (.336) and slugging percentage (.449), and paces the Red Sox in hits (156, while batting .260).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 63rd, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Story is slugging .439 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks while batting .278.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .244 with 31 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

