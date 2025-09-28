Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (93-68) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (77-84)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-190) | TB: (+160)

TOR: (-190) | TB: (+160) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137)

TOR: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.47 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 4-2, 2.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (10-11) to the mound, while Ian Seymour (4-2) will take the ball for the Rays. Gausman's team is 14-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-10. The Rays are 3-1-0 ATS in Seymour's four starts with a set spread. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Seymour starts this season -- they won both.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (54.8%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -190 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Toronto is +114 to cover the runline.

Blue Jays versus Rays, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 85 of 160 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 91-69-0 against the spread in their 160 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 32 of the 78 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-79-9).

The Rays have collected a 68-88-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .293 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .382 while slugging .469.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 150 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .549.

Among all qualified, he is fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Springer enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 150 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.312/.399.

Clement enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 124 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 158 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .264 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 109th and he is eighth in slugging.

Caminero enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a .366 on-base percentage while slugging .482. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 31 home runs and 38 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .295 with 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

