Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-78)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | TB: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | TB: (+104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-8, 3.90 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 9-12, 5.15 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (9-12, 5.15 ERA). Bassitt's team is 19-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 12-16-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Baz's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.9%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rays reveal Toronto as the favorite (-122) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +130 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -156.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Rays on Sept. 18, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (60.3%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 87-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 28 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Tampa Bay has an 18-26 record (winning 40.9% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-74-8).

The Rays have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 64-82-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 165 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .302 batting average and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 139 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He's batting .305 and slugging .550.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Springer brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with a .399 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 123 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 149 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .260 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .358 OBP, and has a club-high .479 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 18 doubles, 29 home runs and 36 walks while batting .258.

Chandler Simpson is batting .291 with 11 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

