Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | TB: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

TOR: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-10, 3.44 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 3-2, 3.16 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Ian Seymour (3-2, 3.16 ERA). Gausman and his team are 14-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-8). The Rays have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Seymour's starts. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Seymour start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.7%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +112 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -160 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Rays on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (60.3%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won 36 of 52 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 150 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 87-63-0 against the spread in their 150 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 28-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Rays have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-74-8).

The Rays have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 64-82-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 165 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .302 batting average and a slugging percentage of .489.

He is seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

George Springer has 139 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .305 and slugging .550.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Springer brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 123 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 149 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .260 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a .358 OBP while slugging .479. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .296.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .258 with 18 doubles, 29 home runs and 36 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!