Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (69-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-72)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | STL: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

TOR: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-11, 4.09 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-9, 3.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (12-11) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (8-9) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Gausman and his team have a record of 13-13-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Cardinals have a 16-11-0 record against the spread in Fedde's starts. The Cardinals are 8-16 in Fedde's 24 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.7%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Cardinals are -188 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +155.

Blue Jays versus Cardinals, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 72-70-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have gone 36-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

St. Louis has a 13-21 record (winning just 38.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-73-2).

The Cardinals are 67-74-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 179 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .547. He's batting .321.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with three walks and an RBI.

George Springer is hitting .221 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks, while slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 126th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Springer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.293/.407.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 101 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Clement takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up 134 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .270 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan has a .337 OBP while slugging .405. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .272.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .267.

Masyn Winn is slugging .411 to pace his team.

