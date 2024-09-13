Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (69-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-72)
- Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | STL: (+112)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-11, 4.09 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-9, 3.39 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (12-11) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (8-9) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Gausman and his team have a record of 13-13-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Cardinals have a 16-11-0 record against the spread in Fedde's starts. The Cardinals are 8-16 in Fedde's 24 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.7%)
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Cardinals are -188 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +155.
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus Cardinals, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been victorious in 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Toronto has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jays are 72-70-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have gone 36-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).
- St. Louis has a 13-21 record (winning just 38.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Cardinals have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-73-2).
- The Cardinals are 67-74-0 against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 179 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .547. He's batting .321.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Guerrero has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with three walks and an RBI.
- George Springer is hitting .221 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks, while slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- His batting average ranks 126th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 115th.
- Springer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Daulton Varsho has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.293/.407.
- Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 101 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .423.
- Clement takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson has put up 134 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .270 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Brendan Donovan has a .337 OBP while slugging .405. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .272.
- He is currently 33rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .267.
- Masyn Winn is slugging .411 to pace his team.
