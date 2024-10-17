Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info

Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blackhawks (-184) Sharks (+152) - Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blackhawks win (56.7%)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -164.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Blackhawks vs Sharks October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +152 underdog on the road.

