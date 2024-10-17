menu item
NHL

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blackhawks (-184)Sharks (+152)-Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (56.7%)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -164.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blackhawks vs Sharks October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +152 underdog on the road.

