FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blackhawks vs Flames Game Info

  • Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blackhawks (-110)Flames (-110)5.5Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (62%)

Blackhawks vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +225 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -290.

Blackhawks vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blackhawks versus Flames game on Nov. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Blackhawks vs Flames Moneyline

  • Chicago is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup