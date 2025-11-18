Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames.

Blackhawks vs Flames Game Info

Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blackhawks (-110) Flames (-110) 5.5 Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (62%)

Blackhawks vs Flames Puck Line

The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +225 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -290.

Blackhawks vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Blackhawks versus Flames game on Nov. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Blackhawks vs Flames Moneyline

Chicago is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -110 underdog on the road.

