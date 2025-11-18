NHL
Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blackhawks vs Flames Game Info
- Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blackhawks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blackhawks (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|5.5
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (62%)
Blackhawks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +225 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -290.
Blackhawks vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blackhawks versus Flames game on Nov. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Blackhawks vs Flames Moneyline
- Chicago is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -110 underdog on the road.