Magic vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

The Golden State Warriors (9-6) are favored (-3.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-7) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Kia Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 224.5 -154 +130

Prediction: Magic win (53.1%)

The Warriors have covered the spread eight times this season (8-6-1).

The Magic are 6-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, nine of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 14 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-0-1) than it has in road affairs (4-6-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (2-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (two of seven), and 71.4% of the time on the road (five of seven).

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Draymond Green averages 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 37.3% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Moses Moody is averaging 13.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Franz Wagner averages 23.1 points for the Magic, plus 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Magic receive 16.5 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Magic are getting 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Tristan da Silva averages 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

