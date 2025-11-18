Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-10) visit the San Antonio Spurs (9-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Spurs are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 234.5 -230 +190

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (51.4%)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 4-6-3 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total seven times out of 14 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in five of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered one time in five opportunities in road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Spurs hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total three times in eight opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (3-5-0) than on the road (1-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and two of six on the road (33.3%).

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 13.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 34% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 22 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.9 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.2 boards and 1.4 assists.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Santi Aldama averages 12.6 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Grizzlies receive 10.3 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 7.9 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.