Arkansas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Thursday in college football, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas State: (-146) | Louisiana: (+122)

Arkansas State: (-146) | Louisiana: (+122) Spread: Arkansas State: -2.5 (-122) | Louisiana: +2.5 (100)

Arkansas State: -2.5 (-122) | Louisiana: +2.5 (100) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Arkansas State has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Arkansas State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Arkansas State has had two games (out of 10) hit the over this season.

Louisiana's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

Louisiana's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-3.

Louisiana has seen six of its nine games hit the over.

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wolves win (50.2%)

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is an underdog by 2.5 points against Arkansas State. Louisiana is +100 to cover the spread, and Arkansas State is -122.

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Arkansas State-Louisiana on Nov. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Moneyline

Louisiana is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a -146 favorite.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas State 23.3 101 26.5 82 58.1 10 Louisiana 26.1 76 30.3 104 50.8 10

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

