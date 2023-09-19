Bills vs Commanders Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Buffalo Bills are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Washington Commanders.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (64.8%)

Bills vs Commanders Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Commanders Over/Under

Bills versus Commanders, on September 24, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bills vs Commanders Moneyline

Buffalo is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +200 underdog at home.

Bills vs Commanders Betting Trends

The Bills were 8-8-0 against the spread last year.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, the Bills went 5-7 against the spread last year.

There were six Buffalo games (out of 16) that went over the total last year.

The Commanders' record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.

Washington won twice ATS (2-2) as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.

Out of the 17 Commanders' games last season, five went over the total.

Bills vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-245) | WAS: (+200)

BUF: (-245) | WAS: (+200) Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-110) | WAS: +5.5 (-110)

BUF: -5.5 (-110) | WAS: +5.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!