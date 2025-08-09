Bijan Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson picked up 280.7 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Atlanta Falcons RB is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 280.7 16 4 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 241.6 24 2

Bijan Robinson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Robinson finished with 29.3 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Steelers 11.1 18 68 0 5 5 0 111 Week 2 @Eagles 12.2 14 97 0 5 4 0 122 Week 3 Chiefs 11.2 16 31 1 2 2 0 52 Week 4 Saints 7.4 7 28 0 4 4 0 74 Week 5 Buccaneers 7.7 12 61 0 3 3 0 77 Week 6 @Panthers 22.5 15 95 2 4 3 0 105 Week 7 Seahawks 20.3 21 103 1 5 3 0 143 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bijan Robinson 304 1,456 14 59 4.8 Tyler Allgeier 137 644 3 23 4.7 Ray-Ray McCloud 10 79 0 1 7.9 Michael Penix Jr. 7 11 1 2 1.6

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.