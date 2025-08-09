FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bijan Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Bijan Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson picked up 280.7 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Atlanta Falcons RB is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points280.7164
2025 Projected Fantasy Points241.6242

Bijan Robinson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Robinson finished with 29.3 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Steelers11.118680550111
Week 2@Eagles12.214970540122
Week 3Chiefs11.21631122052
Week 4Saints7.4728044074
Week 5Buccaneers7.71261033077
Week 6@Panthers22.515952430105
Week 7Seahawks20.3211031530143

Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bijan Robinson3041,45614594.8
Tyler Allgeier1376443234.7
Ray-Ray McCloud1079017.9
Michael Penix Jr.711121.6

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

