Bijan Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Bijan Robinson picked up 280.7 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Atlanta Falcons RB is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|280.7
|16
|4
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|241.6
|24
|2
Bijan Robinson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Robinson finished with 29.3 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Steelers
|11.1
|18
|68
|0
|5
|5
|0
|111
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|12.2
|14
|97
|0
|5
|4
|0
|122
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|11.2
|16
|31
|1
|2
|2
|0
|52
|Week 4
|Saints
|7.4
|7
|28
|0
|4
|4
|0
|74
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|7.7
|12
|61
|0
|3
|3
|0
|77
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|22.5
|15
|95
|2
|4
|3
|0
|105
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|20.3
|21
|103
|1
|5
|3
|0
|143
Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers
The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Bijan Robinson
|304
|1,456
|14
|59
|4.8
|Tyler Allgeier
|137
|644
|3
|23
|4.7
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|10
|79
|0
|1
|7.9
|Michael Penix Jr.
|7
|11
|1
|2
|1.6
