NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Thursday 4/30/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 Points

VJ Edgecombe 2+ Made Threes

Julius Randle 8+ Rebounds

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Thursday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 Points (-122)

Knicks at Hawks, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Apr 30 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Given Jalen Brunson's minutes and shooting volume, it's scary to back the under on his points prop in a closeout game, but that's the side I want to be on today.

Brunson has gone under 27.5 points in two of the past three games, including both of the games in Atlanta -- which is where today's game is. He didn't get quite the same whistle in Games 3 and 4, taking a combined seven free-throw attempts, something that bodes well for the under if it holds true today.

All of that falls in line with his regular-season splits as Brunson averaged 27.0 points per game at home and 25.1 per night on the road.

With Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Atlanta Hawks have two quality defenders they can throw at Brunson, and I think they can keep him to 27 or fewer points in Game 6.

NBA Player Prop Bet: VJ Edgecombe 2+ Made Threes (-172)

Celtics at 76ers, 8:10 p.m. ET

The return of Joel Embiid has put a dent in VJ Edgecombe's usage. Despite that, I like the rookie to nail at least two triples in Game 6.

After taking at least 16 shots in each of the first three games of this series, Edgecombe has fired off only eight and nine shots in the two games with Embiid in the fold. His three-point volume is still pretty nice, though, as 10 of those 17 shots have come from beyond the arc -- with Edgecombe going 3 for 7 from deep last time out.

In the regular season, the Celtics permitted the second-highest three-point attempt rate (45.1%), so this is a good matchup for threes.

While he'll likely need to be efficient, Edgecombe can hit at least two treys today.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Julius Randle 8+ Rebounds (+124)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:40 p.m. ET

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Julius Randle +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

If the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to complete the upset sans two of their starters, tonight is the night to finish it off as they get the Denver Nuggets at home.

With Anthony Edwards out, Julius Randle is going to have to do a lot, and that pushes me to this prop.

Edwards isn't always a huge rebounder, but he pulled down 19 boards over the first two games of the series, leaving a lot of rebounds up for grabs in his absence. That's solidified Randle's rebounding output as Randle has exactly nine rebounds in each of the last two games -- both contests where Ant either missed the whole game or exited early. Randle also had nine rebounds in Game 2.

Randle's minutes haven't yet been impacted by Minnesota being short-handed. I could see that changing tonight as the T-Wolves do everything they can to get the W and avoid a Game 7 in Denver. But even if Randle's minutes stay the same, he's plenty capable of hitting this prop.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.