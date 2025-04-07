Best Same Game Parlay Bet for Houston vs. Florida in the National Championship Game

We have made it. A National Championship title on the line. The Florida Gators versus the Houston Cougars.

The stakes don’t get any higher than this.

Here is my same game parlay I am backing for Monday night based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Best SGP for Houston vs. Florida

Two teams who play very different styles of basketball will face off, but only one can prevail. Houston prefers a slow-paced, gritty game while Florida will want to push the tempo and lean on their offensive ability.

Luckily for the Gators, they have more depth, insane rebounding dominance, and the second best offense in the country. The balanced scoring attack should be enough for Florida to have the edge. They rank 5th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, which will be critical against a tough Houston defense and will allow Florida to generate second-chance opportunities. I’m sticking with the Gators.

Walter Clayton Jr. has been on a fantastic run during the tournament, clearing this line in 8 of the last 10 games. He has gone back-to-back in the past two rounds with 30 points. Clayton is a true three-level scorer and is the frontrunner for Most Outstanding Player.

Even with Houston having the nation’s top defense, they tend to shut down secondary players rather than solely focusing on the stars. Clayton is playing his best basketball of his career, and I don’t see it stopping here.

I went back and forth with the total in this game, but when you have the best defense taking on the second best offense, the game script can be a toss-up.

However, I love the number we get with Florida’s team total. The Gators have been an offense juggernaut throughout the tournament, averaging nearly 85 points per game in the last 5. They score in transition, are efficient beyond the arc, and have one of the best scorers in the nation in Clayton.

Houston has allowed just 58 points per game this season, but Florida has proven they can put up points against solid defenses, scoring 79 points versus Auburn, a team known for strong defense. The over has hit in 11 of the last 13 games for Florida, and while I’m not taking the game total, I’ll happily ride the team total.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +247

