FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Background cover
Meghan Payton's picture

Meghan Payton

Meghan Payton is a FanDuel TV host and analyst. Previously, she was an on-air host and analyst for the Action Network and SportsGrid where she hosted a variety of sports betting shows, provided game analysis and expert picks. Before that, Meghan worked for two different NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys. From 2018 to 2021, Meghan worked as an NFL sideline reporter for pre-season games. She also worked for Fox Sports and NFL Network, where she became an Emmy-award winning producer for an “NFL 100” show. Meghan graduated from Pepperdine University with majors in sports journalism and media production.

Their Analysis

Aaand... no good!
Please check back later.

Explore our talent

Austan Kas's profile picture
FanDuel Staff's profile picture
FanDuel Casino's profile picture
Sporting Life's profile picture
Jon Rothstein's profile picture
numberFire Racing's profile picture
Data Skrive's profile picture
Riley Thomas's profile picture
Annie Nader's profile picture
Gabby Robles 's profile picture
Jim Sannes's profile picture
Brandon Gdula's profile picture