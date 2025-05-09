Meghan Payton is a FanDuel TV host and analyst. Previously, she was an on-air host and analyst for the Action Network and SportsGrid where she hosted a variety of sports betting shows, provided game analysis and expert picks. Before that, Meghan worked for two different NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys. From 2018 to 2021, Meghan worked as an NFL sideline reporter for pre-season games. She also worked for Fox Sports and NFL Network, where she became an Emmy-award winning producer for an “NFL 100” show. Meghan graduated from Pepperdine University with majors in sports journalism and media production.