Best Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

One of the best weeks in the sports calendar is here: tourney time.

It’s also the time where it feels like every other sport gets put on pause as we sweat our brackets, bets, and all the exciting things that come along with a single-game elimination style tournament.

One of the games I am most excited to watch tonight is UConn vs Oklahoma. I’ve decided to build a three-leg same game parlay based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Today's Best College Basketball Same Game Parlay Bet

The journey to a three-peat for UConn starts here with beating Oklahoma. The Huskies might not be as dangerous as they have been the past two years, but they are still a strong rebounding team and have a top 15 offense in the country, averaging over 77 points per game.

UConn has won and covered the spread in their last 12 NCAA tournament games. They should be able to continue that trend tonight against an Oklahoma team that has been up and down towards the end of the season.

Despite some of OU’s inconsistencies, one consistent dominant force has been Jeremiah Fears. Fears has averaged 17 points per game this season and is on fire the last 4, boasting an average of over 25 points during that span.

UConn’s defense will be a tough matchup, but because Fears is a true three-level scorer and has had success in high-pressure situations, I expect him to clear 15 points.

With how good UConn’s defense has been this season, I can’t help but take the under. The Huskies have hit the under in 5 straight games with an average combined score over 137.4.

OU has struggled to score against top teams in the county and has averaged under 69 points per game this year. I expect UConn to lean on their slow tempo and limit possessions for the Sooners.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +387

