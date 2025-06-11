Best Prop Bets for the 2025 U.S. Open: First-Round Leader and Finishing Positions

With Scottie Scheffler sucking up all the helium entering this year's U.S. Open, we may want to dip outside of outright markets if we want to party.

Scheffler is +280 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds and for good reason. Scheffler has won three of his past four events, including the PGA Championship.

Luckily for us, we have plenty of other routes we can turn when trying to navigate around Scheffler. Which props stand out as the world's best head to Oakmont Country Club? Let's check it out.

U.S. Open Prop Betting Picks

I'd love to back Bryson DeChambeau to win; I just can't do it at +700 given the issues he has had with his irons.

But asking for just a single round of quality iron play? I can get behind that.

Outside of Scheffler, DeChambeau is the only other golfer in Data Golf's true strokes gained averaging more than 2.15 per round across the past six months. He's at 2.60 with Scheffler at 3.31, so these two are tiers above the pack.

That's despite the issues with the irons. DeChambeau ranks 85th in strokes gained: approach in this time, making up for his issues largely by leading off the tee, gaining with both his distance and accuracy.

DeChambeau debuted his new irons last week at LIV-Virginia and gained 0.30 strokes on approach in that event. That's too soon to say he has turned that part of his game around, but it's at least a glimmer of hope. That's all I need to set me over the edge in a market he can cash even if he doesn't suddenly become a second-shot savant. At FanDuel's odds, this is my preferred route to DeChambeau exposure.

Corey Conners has struggled in past U.S. Opens but should be a good fit for Oakmont. I like him enough to consider him in an upside market.

Prior to a ninth-place finish last year, Conners had missed the cut at every U.S. Open he had played. The putter consistently failed him, a risk for someone who has had issues on the green throughout his career.

At Oakmont, though, placement off the tee will matter due to the penalizing rough. Conners is a golfer who gains strokes off the tee without being a bomber, and then he can gain with his irons, as well. He just needs to not give that all away with the short game.

Conners has managed to avoid calamity there, finishing 38th or better in all six majors since the start of last year, including top-10s both in last year's U.S. Open and this year at Augusta. At a course that will reward his abilities off the tee, Conners has a realistic path to a quality finish.

Keegan Bradley is another golfer with good placement off the tee, and he adds some distance to boot. This seems like a fair way to buy into those skills.

Across the past six months, Bradley ranks ninth in strokes gained: tee to green, according to Data Golf. He does that by ranking top-20 in all three individual categories.

That has allowed Bradley to rack up some high-end finishes of late. He was seventh at the Memorial and eighth at the PGA Championship, an event where he ranked fifth in strokes gained: tee to green.

The putting is an issue, and it's a big part of why I'm not gunning for a top-10 here. But Bradley's going to at least put himself in position for success via his ball-striking, which is more than a lot of golfers can say in this range of the odds sheet.

