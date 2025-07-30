Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (58-49) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | TB: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | TB: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.82 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 8-8, 3.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (6-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (8-8) will take the ball for the Rays. Warren's team is 9-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has a record of 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Littell starts, the Rays are 8-13-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 6-5 record in Littell's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

New York is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +116 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Yankees are +146 to cover, and the Rays are -178.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The Yankees-Rays game on July 30 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 42 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 47-59-0 in 106 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 42.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-27).

Tampa Bay is 14-11 (winning 56% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-59-4).

The Rays have a 46-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is batting .282 with 20 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .335 while slugging .513.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Bellinger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .283 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Anthony Volpe has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Trent Grisham has 17 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a .466 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Junior Caminero has collected 103 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up an on-base percentage of .396, a team-high for the Rays.

Chandler Simpson is batting .300 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!