Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (56-52) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 8-3, 1.50 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 7-7, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (8-3) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (7-7) will get the nod for the Angels. Eovaldi and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Angels have a 7-14-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels are 6-6 in Soriano's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.7%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Angels are -156 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Angels contest on July 30 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 34, or 66.7%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 25 of 35 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 107 opportunities.

The Rangers are 58-49-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-42).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 31-36 (46.3%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-47-3).

The Angels have put together a 59-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .307 while slugging .359.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.

Semien has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith has 94 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .423. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He's batting .280.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the major leagues.

Smith takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Corey Seager has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.377/.486.

Wyatt Langford has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Langford takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 93 hits. He's batting .229 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .366 on-base percentage and .396 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .277.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .273.

Jo Adell is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

