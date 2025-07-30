Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Twins vs Red Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (51-56) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-51)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and NESN

Twins vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-132) | BOS: (+112)

MIN: (-132) | BOS: (+112) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188)

MIN: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 2-2, 4.97 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 6-5, 3.32 ERA

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (2-2) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (6-5). Matthews and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Matthews' team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Red Sox have a 10-7-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox are 1-5 in Bello's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.7%)

Twins vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -132 favorite at home.

Twins vs Red Sox Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Twins are +155 to cover, and the Red Sox are -188.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Red Sox on July 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 35 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 20 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 103 opportunities.

The Twins are 51-52-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 16-21 in those games.

Boston is 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-54-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 59-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .314 while slugging .401.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Ty France is batting .252 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 138th.

Carlos Correa has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.319/.386.

Correa enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 71 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Jeffers heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two walks.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .450. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .261.

He is 73rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Duran brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela's 94 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .250 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Trevor Story is batting .247 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 20 walks.

Twins vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

